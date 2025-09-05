Massapequa Park Village to hold its street fair on October 5

Massapequa Park will host its annual street fair near the LIRR station.

The annual Massapequa Park Village Street Fair will line Park Boulevard on Sunday, Oct. 5.

The community event will start at 10:30 a.m. and will be held along Front Street by the LIRR train station, then up Park Boulevard to Clark Boulevard.

Village Mayor Daniel Pearl called the event an “end-of-summer celebration,” as lots of food vendors line the street. There will also be a dedicated kids’ area with a bouncy castle and other children’s activities, food trucks, and games.

Pearl noted that the event will be complemented by several businesses along Park Boulevard that will be open to the public that day as well.

“It’s basically Park After Dark on steroids,” Pearl said. “There is something for everybody to do.”

The village hosts Park After Dark throughout the summer to bring the community together in its downtown. Pearl said the street fair will be similarly family-oriented.

Pearl said the village makes slight changes to the street fair each year to make it special.

He said additional kids’ activities will be added this year and that Massapequa Park would become a destination for the weekend.

The mayor said the businesses that participate help offset the cost of holding the street fair each year, which allows the village to use the funds for other purposes.

“We work hand in hand with the local businesses to make it a tremendous success,” Pearl said.

Vendors are expected to be on the streets until 4:30 p.m. that day.

A makeup date is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 12.