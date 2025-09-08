Westbury Arts presents ‘New Perspectives on Abstraction’ exhibition

Westbury Arts was proud to present the exhibit “New Perspectives on Abstraction,” a featured artist exhibition that showcases the breathtaking paintings by artist and curator Marcia Odle-McNair. Her artwork reflects an interest in the interaction of colors and geometry in an abstract format.
This exhibition, curated by Odle-McNair, includes her powerful paintings as well as extraordinary works by more than 25 local artists. These colorful and inspirational works present universal themes found in non-objective abstraction.
Local Artists featured in Westbury Arts’ “New Perspectives on Abstraction”
- Marcia Odle-McNair
- Emtiwaz Ahmed
- Shayee Awoyomi
- Anthony Barboza
- Emily Barnett
- Galvin Bisserup
- Antoinette Blackstock
- Thomas Cabrera
- Barry Feuerstein
- Andrea Gray
- Dorothy Green-Francis
- Tariq Julfker
- Willie Mack
- Ambreen Marghoob
- Frenal Menzales
- Imani Monroe
- Roni Murillo
- Mary Rano
- Jairo Reyes
- Carol Fisher-Rosenthal
- Patricia Russac
- Nolly Shavzin
- Nancy Geng Vassilakis
- James Whitten
- Farhana Yasmin
- Ren Zelaya
This exhibition will be on view from Aug. 24 to Oct. 3. Westbury Arts is located at 255 Schneck Ave, Westbury. Gallery hours are Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Fridays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Learn more at westburyarts.org.