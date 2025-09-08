Westbury Arts presents ‘New Perspectives on Abstraction’ exhibition

Westbury Arts was proud to present the exhibit “New Perspectives on Abstraction,” a featured artist exhibition that showcases the breathtaking paintings by artist and curator Marcia Odle-McNair. Her artwork reflects an interest in the interaction of colors and geometry in an abstract format.

This exhibition, curated by Odle-McNair, includes her powerful paintings as well as extraordinary works by more than 25 local artists. These colorful and inspirational works present universal themes found in non-objective abstraction.

Local Artists featured in Westbury Arts’ “New Perspectives on Abstraction”

Marcia Odle-McNair

Emtiwaz Ahmed

Shayee Awoyomi

Anthony Barboza

Emily Barnett

Galvin Bisserup

Antoinette Blackstock

Thomas Cabrera

Barry Feuerstein

Andrea Gray

Dorothy Green-Francis

Tariq Julfker

Willie Mack

Ambreen Marghoob

Frenal Menzales

Imani Monroe

Roni Murillo

Mary Rano

Jairo Reyes

Carol Fisher-Rosenthal

Patricia Russac

Nolly Shavzin

Nancy Geng Vassilakis

James Whitten

Farhana Yasmin

Ren Zelaya

This exhibition will be on view from Aug. 24 to Oct. 3. Westbury Arts is located at 255 Schneck Ave, Westbury. Gallery hours are Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Fridays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Learn more at westburyarts.org.