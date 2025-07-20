Westbury Arts has first of six summer concert performances

Westbury Arts held its first Summer Concert Series event on Thursday, July 17, as over 100 members of the community were entertained with live music.

Nu Groove was Thursday’s headliner, with each event featuring a different genre that is meant to get people dancing, according to Tiffany Blair, the executive director of Westbury Arts.

“It’s blending genres and bridging decades,” she said.

Thursday’s event at Piazza Ernesto Strada on the corner of Post Avenue and Maple Avenue marked the first of six concerts as part of this year’s summer series.

Future headliners include Johnny Bliss on July 24, D Magma Band on July 31, L*A*W Lawrence Worrell on Aug. 7, Soul Purpose on Aug. 14 and Sabori the Salsa and Latin Jazz Band on August 21.

Concerts start at 7 p.m. each Thursday and are free to the public.

Westbury Arts said they advise people to bring their own chairs to future events as seating is limited.