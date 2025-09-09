Top Workplaces 2025 Spotlight: Piping Rock Health Products

Founded in 2011 by industry leader Scott Rudolph and his son Michael, Piping Rock Health Products has become a globally respected, vertically integrated manufacturer of vitamins, supplements, essential oils, and wellness products. With a brand portfolio that includes Nature’s Truth®, Natural Vitality®, Renew Life®, NeoCell®, and more, Piping Rock delivers high-quality products trusted by millions worldwide.

By controlling every stage of production — from ingredient sourcing to packaging — the company ensures unmatched quality, safety, and value. Guided by a clear leadership vision, Piping Rock continues to invest in cutting-edge technology, product innovation, and operational excellence, fueling rapid growth and adaptability to evolving customer needs.

Equally important is the company’s commitment to its people. Piping Rock fosters an environment of learning, advancement, and collaboration, empowering associates to grow their careers and contribute to a shared mission: making premium wellness products accessible to all.

Visit us at pipingrock.com.