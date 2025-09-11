Town of Oyster Bay adds seven names to Wall of Honor during 9/11 ceremony

The Town of Oyster Bay held its Sept. 11 memorial ceremony at TOBAY Beach, honoring those who died due to the terrorist attacks.

Seven more names – names of local neighbors, friends and family members – were added to the Town of Oyster Bay’s 9/11 Wall of Honor at the 24th anniversary memorial for the 2001 terrorist attacks.

The Town of Oyster Bay held its memorial and Walls of Honor ceremony at TOBAY Beach to honor those who died from the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The memorial featured a mix of remarks and prayers from town officials and community religious leaders.

The town added seven new names to the wall this year: Kenneth B. Campbell, Court Cousins, Peter F. Disilvio, Arthur George Kaiser, Charles Anthony Langone, Timothy T. Motto and Richard L. Ruiz, Sr.

The town’s 9/11 Memorial features a steel beam recovered from the World Trade Center and is inscribed with the names of town residents who died from the terrorist attacks or their aftermath.

“These Walls of Honor are dedicated in memory of both World Trade Center rescue and recovery responders and civilian victims, who were lost to the illnesses caused by the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on America,” the town wrote on its program for the memorial ceremony.

Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said the Walls of Honor recognize residents “who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

The town held a board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 9, where Saladino said the memorial was moving.

“Although 24 years have passed, we keep the victims in our hearts, and we will never forget,” he said.

Town Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato said at the meeting that he thought the ceremony was “one of the best.”