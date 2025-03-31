Town of Oyster Bay’s Polar Plunge breaks record

Community members heading to the Tobay Beach waters during the Town of Oyster Bay’s Polar Plunge on Saturday, March 29

Hundreds of people jumped into the Atlantic Ocean at Tobay Beach for the Town of Oyster Bay’s Polar Plunge event that set a new record with over $130,000 raised.

On one of the warmest days of the year 2025 to date, people arrived at the South Shore beach on the morning of Saturday, March 29. Town and county officials were also in attendance for the town’s event, which helped raise money for the Special Olympics New York’s programs and promote awareness of people living with intellectual disabilities in the state.

The proceeds from Saturday’s event reached over $130,000, breaking the previous record set during the town’s 2024 event.

Temperatures reached as high as 76 degrees Saturday, making it more than 20 degrees warmer than the event last year.

Special Olympics New York is the largest state chapter in the country, serving more than 45,000 registered Athletes and Unified Partners across New York with year-round sports training, athletic competition, and health screenings.

North Hempstead’s Polar Plunge event in February helped raise $70,000 for the organization.