The Hampton Inn opens in Farmingdale just weeks before the Ryder Cup

The Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton has opened a 101-room hotel in Farmingdale.

A new four-star hotel has opened its doors in Farmingdale just weeks before the Ryder Cup puts the area in the international spotlight.

The Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton at 1030 Broadhollow Road offers 101 rooms with complimentary hot breakfast, free Wi-Fi, a fitness center, a business center, meeting space and guest services.

The hotel has 10 different room layouts and also features 754 square feet of event space.

“We’re proud to open the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton right here in Farmingdale, a vibrant, growing community at the heart of Long Island,” Jason Spiegel, the general manager of the new hotel, said in a company statement.

Spiegel said the location offers convenience, comfort and exceptional service.

The Ryder Cup pits the best golfers from the United States against the best golfers from Europe in a three-day tournament every other year. This year’s event will be played at Bethpage State Park, starting on Sept. 26.

The Bethpage Black course is less than three miles away from the hotel.

The Hampton Inn & Suites is also adjacent to Republic Airport and is two miles away from Farmingdale State College.

Hampton said its new North American hotel prototype launched earlier this year, which is designed to optimize build and operational efficiency, offering hotel owners a cost-effective model while enhancing guest experience.