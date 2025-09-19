The real life ‘Golden Girls’ at the Bristol in Jericho

The Jericho “Golden Girls,” Bobbi Epstein, Marge Silvestri, and Maureen Sheerin (L. to R.) at the Bristol.

The classic television series “Golden Girls” has come to life at The Bristol in Jericho, uniting three women: Roberta “Bobbi” Epstein, age 90; Marge Silvestri, age 97; and Maureen Sheerin, age 87.

The three women, who said they have become a family over the last seven months, participate in daily activities to keep active, from choir performances to bingo and dancing.

The Bristol is a senior assisted living community with 16 locations on Long Island, including Jericho, Bethpage, East Meadow, Massapequa, North Hills, Lake Success, and Garden City, among others.

“I cut the ribbon on grand opening day, and I never thought I’d be here this long,” said Silvestri, who was the Bristol at Jericho’s very first resident when it opened seven years ago.

Silvestri was born in Brooklyn and lived in Syosset until she moved into the facility. She said the facility gives her the opportunity to stay active and participate in group activities.

“We have so much to do, if you wish. And I do wish. I do all day long,” Silverstri said.

But activities aren’t the only thing that Silvestri values. She said she loves the facility because of the friendships she’s forged, a sentiment that Sheerin and Epstein echoed.

“I’ve never had girl friends,” Sheerin said.

Sheerin was born in Astoria, Queens, and lived in the Syosset area until seven months ago, when she moved to Bristol. She said her children and grandchildren kept her busy, and she never had time to nurture close friendships before moving to Bristol.

“For the first time in my life — I took care of nine people all my life — and now it’s just me. And I like me,” she said.

But Sheerin said she didn’t lose a sense of community when she moved into the facility.

“We stand up for each other. It’s like a great family,” Epstein said.

Epstein was born in Chicago, but moved to Roslyn with her husband to raise their three children. She has been at the Bristol for the past five years, she said.

The three women met through the resident ambassador program, in which existing residents help prospective and new residents acclimate. The three shared common interests, like arts and crafts, and hit it off from there.

“I never even knew I could paint, and now it’s actually looking like pictures,” Sheerin said.

Silvestri said it’s “never too late to learn new things.”

The three women said activities keep them occupied throughout the day — not only do they participate in music and art classes, but they’ve also started to learn Spanish and attend lectures at the library.

“I’m a dancing queen,” Epstein laughed.

She said dancing isn’t a new hobby of hers — she joked that she “came out of my mother’s womb dancing” and said she performed the Charleston at her wedding — and that she’s happy she still gets to do it.

“97, and I’m still learning new tricks,” Silvestri said.