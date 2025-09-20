Try one of these 3 new restaurants on Long Island this weekend

New restaurants on Long Island include La Focacceria, which serves up Italian classics with a twist.

It’s becoming fall on Long Island, and the changing season is a perfect time to change up your go-to dinner spots. Here are three new restaurants for you to “fall” in love with this weekend.

BANGKOK VILLA BISTRO

If you’re familiar with the Theo Thai Bistro in Bethpage, you’ll be happy to hear that their sister restaurant has arrived in Levittown.

Bangkok Villa Bistro is celebrating Thai cuisine, reintroducing familiar favorites like pad thai ($14.95), and inviting patrons to try Bangkok specials like kanom jeen steamed rice noodles with green curry ($18). This casual dining spot is open for both dine-in and takeout and their entire menu is halal friendly with vegetarian options.

Open six days a week for lunch and dinner, Bangkok Villa Bistro is “where the heart of Thailand meets the heart of Long Island.”

341 Wantagh Ave., Levittown, 516-699-3699, bangkokvillabistro.com

LA FOCACCERIA

La Focacceria is taking focaccia and putting their own spin on it in Long Beach. Highlighting imaginative flavors, this spot is pushing the boundaries of this beloved classic Italian bread.

With 12 flavors to choose from, each focaccia is fixed at $20. Taking inspiration from Long Island, La Focacceria offers a B.E.C. focaccia — real cheddar cheese melted onto an airy, golden crust topped with bacon and eggs.

Every Monday from 4-8 p.m., La Focacceria takes their treats down the street to The Cabana, a popular beachy bar and brunch spot with live music.

1048 W Beech St., Long Beach, 917-239-3487, wegotchafocaccia.com

CULPERS 1778

Fine dining has a new home at Culpers 1778, a steakhouse in East Setauket. Inspired by the Culper spy ring, a group of Revolutionary War spies on Long Island, this new spot won’t be kept a secret.

Featuring a premium wine and spirits selection, this upscale venue combines the classic steakhouse menu with original fare such as duck arancini ($18) and short rib pappardelle ($29). For those seeking to add some surf to their turf, Culpers 1778 also boasts a raw bar starring local oysters and colossal shrimp cocktail.

212 Main St., East Setauket, 631-355-7037, culpers1778.com