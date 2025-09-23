Homeowner clashes with village trustees over ongoing construction controversy

Great Neck resident Olimpiada Munteanu argued with Village of Great Neck Mayor Pedram Bral and other trustees over a construction project that has been in the works since 2021 at a board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

Munteanu said she has 12 lawsuits with the village as a result of their denying her a permit for repairs and other things, resulting in the house being boarded up in 2021.

She said she sent an email to Michael Sweeney, superintendent of buildings, asking what needs to be done by the end of November to move into the house. She called his response “superficial.”

She also said the village’s calculation of permit fees and penalties was incorrect in an exchange with Bral and town clerk/treasurer Abraham Cohan.

The exchange between Bral and Munteanu became heated, and the board temporarily paused the meeting for a confidential session with board members.

Following the board’s return, Bral accepted Munteanu’s documentation of the expenses, stating he would follow up about any discrepancies.

The mayor questioned why it took so long to finish the job before the exchange became heated.

Munteanu said she has “12 cases” against the Village of Great Neck, which the board addressed.

“You brought so many lawsuits,” Bral said. “This is America. You can sue as often as you like.”

Bral also emphasized the importance of getting a permit before beginning construction.

“We have laws and codes that we all have to abide with,” he said. He explained that he doesn’t do anything without a permit, and does not expect anyone else to either.

“If you do work without a permit, you’ll be penalized. That’s the law of the land in America and in Great Neck,” he said.

Sweeney explained that the house has not been inspected since 2024 and that it appears there are still changes to be made. Sweeney also said the last inspection was scheduled for January, but Munteanu canceled the day it was supposed to take place.

“She walked in on the morning of the inspection and asked for the inspection to be cancelled,” he said. “That was the last formal inspection that was supposed to be at the property. Last time we were in the house, there were screening issues to be rectified.”

Sweeney said he provided Munteanu with a list of inspections that need to be done, including insulation and electrical, among several others.

“We’re still on step one, which would be finalizing the training inspections first,” he said. “Then she can proceed with each of the other individual steps.”