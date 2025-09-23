Jay Jacobs chooses not to endorse Mamdani in NYC race

State and Nassau County Democratic Chair Jay Jacobs announced he will not support Zorhan Mamdani in the New York City mayoral race after Gov. Kathy Hochul endorsed him.

The state Democratic chairman, who is also the Nassau County Democratic chair, has said he does not want to endorse state Assembly Member Zorhan Mamdani for the New York City mayoral race this November.

Jay Jacobs said that although he and Mamdani agree on principles, he said the two do not agree on several policies.

“Mr. Mamdani and I are in agreement that America’s greatest problem is the continued growth in income disparity in our nation. On how to address it – we fundamentally disagree,” Jacobs said in a statement. “Furthermore, as I expressed to him directly, I strongly disagree with his views on the State of Israel, along with certain key policy positions. Furthermore, I reject the platform of the so-called “Democratic Socialists of America” and do not believe that it represents the principles, values or policies of the Democratic Party.”

Mamdani’s campaign centers on affordability and focuses on affordable housing for all, lowering the cost of living, taxing the wealthy and public safety reform.

Jacobs said he had a positive conversation with Mamdani after the New York City Democratic primary and that “all of the fear mongering around him and his candidacy is wrong and a gross over-reaction.”

Jacobs’ decision not to back the Democratic candidate came days after Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a New York Times op-ed that she is publicly endorsing Mamdani for the mayor’s seat.

“I’ve had frank conversations with him. We’ve had our disagreements. But in our conversations, I heard a leader who shares my commitment to a New York where children can grow up safe in their neighborhoods and where opportunity is within reach for every family. I heard a leader who is focused on making New York City affordable — a goal I enthusiastically support,” she wrote.

Hochul said she shared her priorities and beliefs with Mamdani and that she looks forward to working with him to make the city safer.

Several other Democrats throughout the state, including state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, have also endorsed Mamdani, but Jacobs doubled down on his stance, and according to published reports, said he would step down as the party chair if Hochul wanted him to.

Jacobs has been the Democratic chair since 2019, before Hochul was appointed as governor in 2021.

According to the party’s bylaws, former City Council Speaker Christine Quinn, who currently serves as the Executive Committee chair of the party, would be Jacobs’ immediate interim replacement if he were to be removed from the position. State committee members would need to vote on a personal replacement for the position.

Mamdani, who has represented the neighborhoods of Astoria and Long Island City in the state Assembly since 2020, won the Democratic primary in June against several other candidates, including former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo, now running as an independent after his primary loss, joins incumbent Eric Adams (also running as an independent candidate) and Republican Curtis Silwa on the ticket in November.

New York City has not had a non-Democratic mayor since Michael Bloomberg, who left office after the 2013 election.