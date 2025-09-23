Oceanside author Stephanie DeCarolis unveils new thriller novel

Oceanside author Stephanie DeCarolis is back with a new novel that blends suburban secrets, gripping suspense and a message rooted in her early legal career as an advocate for victims of domestic abuse.

Her third thriller, “The Wives of Hawthorne Lane,” released on Sept. 16 from Penguin Random House, follows four women in a seemingly idyllic cul-de-sac who become entangled in a murder investigation. Beneath the picket fences and manicured lawns, DeCarolis explores darker realities.

“This book is fun; it’s twisty and it’s entertaining, but it also deals with some heavier subject matter, most specifically domestic violence, which is where the concept for this book actually started,” DeCarolis said. “While all the characters in this story and the situations they find themselves in are entirely fictional, it was inspired by real women and my experiences working with them.”

DeCarolis, who previously published “The Guilty Husband” and “The Perfect Sister,” said her work volunteering in courtrooms shaped the emotional core of her latest story.

“Early in my legal career, I worked voluntarily as an advocate for victims of abuse,” she said. “It’s a difficult topic to talk about or to read about, even when you know it’s fictional. But I thought it was an important topic to bring to discussion and that’s really what I was looking to do here with this book.”

To encourage those conversations, “The Wives of Hawthorne Lane” includes discussion questions written by the author.

“At the end of the book, there are questions that I kind of hope corral some of these conversations that I leave readers with,” she said.

The novel introduces a cast of neighbors familiar to suburban readers — from the queen bee of the block to the single mother to the mysterious newcomer.

“I think readers of domestic suspense, if you were a fan of [the TV show] ‘Desperate Housewives,’ you will be a fan of this,” DeCarolis said. “It’s sort of a darker version of the TV show. It’s told from the perspective of five different women and I hope readers are going to find them relatable. You or someone you know is going to recognize someone in this book.”

DeCarolis will celebrate her launch close to home. On Sept. 19 she held an event at Insieme Wines in Oceanside, with Theodore’s Books serving as the bookseller. Two more local appearances are on the calendar: Sept. 27 at Oceanside Library for a “Books and Brunch” event and Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. at Franklin Square Public Library.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with my local community for these events,” DeCarolis said. “The support from Oceanside and Franklin Square libraries means so much and I can’t wait to talk about this book with readers face-to-face.”

The book’s striking cover carries its own layer of meaning. Designed in shades of purple, it echoes the ribbons used to promote awareness of domestic violence.

“When I originally wrote my author’s note, I would have loved to have included that connection, but we didn’t have the cover art yet,” DeCarolis said. “Then they sent me a few different options and I saw the purple and I was like, I don’t know if you guys knew in the art department what this signifies, but it was perfect. It was meant to be. We have to do the purple.”

For DeCarolis, the symbolism was more than aesthetic.

“Everybody was really excited about that choice,” she said. “It made the book feel even more personal because of my background with advocacy work.”

DeCarolis also stressed the importance of ongoing community support for survivors. During her time volunteering in court, she often relied on organizations like Safe Horizon.

“Such a wonderful resource,” she said. “I could meet a woman in court, help her as an advocate and then send her upstairs for the next steps. At the end, I would be in court with them for a few minutes and then where do they go? The follow-through is so important.”

That grounding in reality, she said, gives “The Wives of Hawthorne Lane” an added layer beneath its page-turning plot.

“It’s entertaining, yes, but it’s also inspired by real experiences,” she said. “And if even one reader walks away from this book wanting to have an honest conversation about domestic violence, then I’ll feel like I accomplished something meaningful.”

DeCarolis, who grew up on Long Island, has found a strong readership both locally and abroad. With her latest work, she hopes to reach an even wider audience.

“These characters are fictional, but the struggles they echo are very real,” she said. “My goal is always to balance suspense with substance.”

Her upcoming appearances offer the chance to hear more about that balance in person — over books, conversation and, fittingly, community.