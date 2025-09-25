AHRC van driver charged with rape of disabled female passenger

Steven Harrison, 62, of Roosevelt is charged with rape in the third degree, Nassau County police said.

A van driver employed by the Association for the Help of Retarded has been charged with rape in the third degree and endangering the welfare of an incompetent physically disabled person in the first degree for sexual abuse in instances occurring from March 2022 through Friday, Sept. 12, according to Nassau County police.

Steven Harrison of Roosevelt is alleged to have begun stopping in the parking lot of a Home Depot, located at 86 Jericho Turnpike, and have “inappropriate sexual contact” with a 24-year-old female passenger beginning in March 2022.

Police said on Thursday, Sept. 18, the now-27-year-old victim informed her family of the encounters, who reported it to law enforcement. Police said Harrison was placed under arrest at the AHRC headquarters in Brookville.

Detectives said anyone who feels they may have also been a victim of the defendant should contact the Nassau County Special Victims Squad at 516-573-4022 or dial 911. All callers will remain anonymous, they said.