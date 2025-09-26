The Great Gatsby boat tour takes passengers on a scenic trip around the real-life locations that inspired the Great American Novel.

Whether you’re a history buff, a fan of the Great American Novel or just want to enjoy a drink on the water, the Great Gatsby boat tour is the perfect day trip for your weekend.

“It’s been a fantastic way to celebrate the centennial of The Great Gatsby,” said Kevin Fitzpatrick of Big Apple Fantastic Tours, which runs the tour out of Manhasset. “It’s the only tour that shows you the real-world locations [featured in the novel].”

The tour starts in what The Great Gatsby refers to as the East Egg, but Long Islanders know as Port Washington. In a scenic trip from there to the West Egg — more commonly known as Great Neck and King’s Point — passengers are shown the historic mansions that inspired the setting for Gatsby’s elaborate parties and learn just how deep the Long Island influence goes in the 20th century classic.

“You’re seeing the actual locations, the real-world inspiration for F. Scott Fitzgerald,” Fitzpatrick told the Press. “Really the only way to see these houses is from the water.

“By doing it in a boat, you’re seeing all the locations — and the scenery hasn’t changed in 100 years.”

The boat tour is wrapping up on Sept. 28. For more information, visit their website.