Geraldo Rivera Column: Call me crazy…

Call me crazy, but I still like Trump. I know the media is awash with columns and news stories about his inexorable march toward autocracy, and maybe history will prove I am delusional, but I can’t get over the feeling that I would much rather spend time with him than his detractors.

Take James Comey, the former FBI director, who is the liberals’ martyr-of-the-moment. Comey is a dour, smug, self-important creep who I never liked. As far as I’m concerned, he was a total douche who did everything he could to sabotage Trump’s first term, just as he tried his best to sabotage Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

I didn’t vote for Trump in 2016; in fact, I never have. Still, in recognition of our decades-long friendship, he invited me to his office in Trump Tower on the day he left New York for his first inauguration. The president knew I voted for Hillary, but did not hold it against me.

The First Lady was also there, charming, welcoming, optimistic, and happy, despite widespread reports that she was unenthusiastic or aloof. Underestimating Mrs. Trump would become a pattern. She must be one of the most underrated First Ladies in history.

On the inauguration evening, I had a chance to spend a few minutes with him as the First Couple made their tour of various parties across the Capital. It was one of his last periods to savor his unexpected triumph.

When he set up shop after the inauguration, he was immediately assailed by the gang of entitled liberals in the media and big law firms, aghast that he had defeated the heavily favored Secretary Clinton.

The gang immediately set out to impeach Trump, attacking him with bogus claims that he had colluded with the Russian government to fix the election.

Over the course of the next weeks and months into 2017, we all watched as the allegations came fast and furious. Typical was the Steele dossier, a collection of garbage allegations and bald-faced absurdities that he had indulged in golden showers with hookers in Moscow.

In the center of the early hurricanes always stood the smug, disrespectful, self-righteous FBI director, James Comey. He tortured President Trump, never showing him any respect, barely shaking his hand, especially after Trump’s first pick for Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, went belly up, refusing to back the president in public.

Trump could never rely on Comey, who proved himself an equal opportunity ass doing everything he could to undermine the president, just as he had done all he could to undermine Secretary Clinton during the 2016 election.

Before you feel sorry for James Comey, understand that he is probably the main reason Trump became president in the first place. Comey shredded Clinton’s campaign. With the race neck and neck shortly before the 2016 election, Comey announced that he had reopened an investigation into Hillary’s errant emails, allegedly sent via her private server.

After eliminating Hillary from the race, Comey seemed to set his sights on Trump. By the time Trump finally fired Comey in May 2017, he had actively tried to frame the president with leaked memos alleging Trump had committed various misdeeds.

He even asked Comey to toss a case the still Democrat-controlled Justice Department was building against Trump confidant General Michael Flynn. It all became part of the Robert Mueller case against Trump 45.

When Mueller announced that he had found no collusion with Russia to influence the 2016 election, I delighted in the disappointment and deflation of the sanctimonious. It reminded me that I preferred the company of the president.

Adding one cautionary note.

In 2017, we had a divided government that restrained partisan activity. In 2025, Republicans control everything.

However betrayed and back-stabbed President Trump feels about enemies like James Comey, New York Attorney General Leticia James and others, I urge the president not to sink as low as his enemies.