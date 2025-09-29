Hempstead Supervisor Ferretti must testify in Open Meetings hearing in opponent’s lawsuit

Town of Hempstead Supervisor John Ferretti must testify at an Oct. 8 hearing regarding the state’s Open Meetings Law in a suit brought against him and the town board by his Democratic opponent for the seat, a judge ruled last week.

Joseph Scianablo, the Democratic candidate for town supervisor, sued Ferretti, the town board and former supervisor Don Clavin last month over Ferretti’s Aug. 5 appointment to the supervisor seat less than an hour after Clavin resigned with no public notice. The suit alleges Ferretti’s appointment had been planned for days or weeks prior to Aug. 5 and therefore violated the state’s Open Meetings Law, which requires at least 24 hours of public notice regarding pre-planned political appointments.

The Town of Hempstead declined a request for comment from Schneps Media LI Monday, stating it does not comment on pending litigation despite commenting on this suit in the past. Communications Director Brian Devine told Newsday last week that Scianablo “had not produced any credible evidence to support his frivolous lawsuit,” which he referred to as “a shameless political ploy.”

While Scianablo’s suit seeks to nullify Ferretti’s Aug. 5 appointment and deem it ineffective, it would not have any bearing on Ferretti’s re-appointment, which occurred on Sept. 16 and was publicly noticed beforehand. Scianablo’s attorney, Josh Kelner, said that though the suit is not expected to affect Ferretti’s current role as supervisor, it was still important to hold officials to account for “violating the law.”

“I can certainly say that they violated the law on Aug. 5, and that that vote should be determined ineffective,” Kelner said. “And a number of the people from the council have spoken out since then and have maintained that everything they did was perfect and appropriate. To me, what that says is that they need to hear from a court that they violated the law and that it’s not acceptable. When you’re a public servant, you owe the public trust, and that means candor and doing business in accordance with the law as it’s set out.”

If the judge rules in Scianablo’s favor, Kelner said it would require the town to repay taxpayers the money spent by Ferretti during the six weeks he was supervisor prior to the Sept. 16 revote. The suit also seeks to require elected town officials to go through training on the state’s Open Meetings Law, which the town has said officials have already undergone remotely and have plans to attend additional in-person sessions with the state’s committee on open government.

Kelner said it was “significant” that State Supreme Court Judge Gary M. Carlton ruled on Sept. 24 that Ferretti, Town Clerk Kate Murray and Council Members Laura Ryder and Thomas Muscarella were required to comply with the request to testify and that the town must produce a list of subpoenaed documents, both things the town had previously argued it should not have to do. That list includes the sign orders for Ferretti’s name to be printed on town National Night Out signage and the Aug. 5 resolution for Ferretti’s nomination, with its metadata.

The metadata is important, Kelner said, because it would show the time, date and authorship of the documents, which could prove whether and when Ferretti’s appointment was internally decided.

Carlton ruled that the town did not have to produce text messages, emails or calendars regarding Ferretti’s appointment that Kelner had requested. Kelner had argued the communications were relevant to determining the planning that went into Ferretti’s appointment, but Carlton ruled the request was too broad.

Kelner has an outstanding request for two additional documents with metadata to subpoena: Ferretti’s resignation letter from the county Legislature and one additional document from the Aug. 5 meeting. Carlton is expected to decide on Oct. 6 whether the town must comply with that subpoena request.

At the Sept. 24 hearing, Carlton cited the decision in a 1995 case, Gordon v. Village of Monticello, in which the court ruled that a political appointment in the village should be nullified because it violated the state’s Open Meetings Law.

“That case involved a very, very similar pattern of conduct by another municipality, where, behind closed doors, they divided up positions and announced what they had done to the public afterwards in an attempt to cut back-room deals and avoid doing business before the public,” Kelner said. “The court found there that it was a violation of the Open Meetings Law, that it was willful, and that it was improper. That case is very similar to this one, and we anticipate that the court will reach a similar result after the hearing.”

The Oct. 8 hearing will take place at the Nassau County Supreme Court in Mineola at 9 a.m.