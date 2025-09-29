Manorhaven board tables new signage law

Deputy Mayor Harry Farina led the Village of Manorhaven Board of Trustees meeting while multiple trustees and the mayor attended via Zoom.

The Village of Manorhaven Board of Trustees tabled a proposed local law that would change requirements for public notice signs on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

The board, led by Deputy Mayor Harry Farina, considered a new local law, which would expand the size of public notice signs and lengthen the display period before zoning and planning hearings.

According to village attorney Christopher Newman, builders are currently required to post a public notice sign seven days before a public hearing. The new local law proposed having builders put up their public notice signs 30 days before a public hearing, but the board was told it “wouldn’t work,” since the builders also have to submit their building applications 30 days before the meeting. Instead the board is now thinking to change the display period to 14 days before the public hearing.

“The goal is to make sure residents have more notice about what’s happening in their neighborhoods,” said Newman.

The revised law would also increase the size of signs to 36 by 24 inches, replacing the much smaller 8.5 by 11-inch permits now in use.

During previous Manorhaven Board of Trustee meetings, many residents have been vocal about not knowing what is going on in the village development due to a lack of signage.

Mayor John Popeleski, who attended the meeting via Zoom, reported progress on a zoning code update and said a new black-and-white zoning map is in development.

He also announced that construction on new paver installations at the village preserve will begin within weeks, a project funded through a state grant. The work will temporarily close sections of the Manorhaven Preserve and Nature Trail.

Trustees later approved a $304,801 purchase of a new street sweeper to replace aging equipment, which Popeleski said had become costly to repair. The current sweeper will be sold at auction.

During public comment, resident Sherry Den urged village officials to ensure Manorhaven residents are included in upcoming zoning discussions. Popeleski said forums and public input sessions will be held as the process advances.

The board also reminded residents that street sweeping is suspended for the season and announced that the village will soon roll out new text and email alert systems, along with the ability to pay taxes online starting next year.