Synagogues unite to host a commemoration of Oct. 7

The Shireinu Choir of Long Island will perform at Temple Beth-El of Great Neck for its commemoration event.

Synagogues will mark the second anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks with a joint community commemoration. Temple Beth-El of Great Neck and Gold Coast Arts Center will host the service on Sunday, Oct. 5. Temple Israel of Great Neck, Temple Isaiah of Great Neck and Temple Tikva of New Hyde Park will join.

“Emotions are still very raw from Oct. 7, and so many people in the Great Neck Jewish community have very deep, personal ties to Israel,” said Rabbi Brian Stoller of Temple Beth-El, who will be leading the service. “People have family members there. They have children and grandchildren serving in the Israeli Defense Forces.”

Stoller said it will be a “musical experience with words of prayer and consolation woven in.” The event will feature Jewish liturgical and Israeli music performed by Shireinu Choir of Long Island and the Great Neck-based musical group The Zemer Trio. Judaism has a very rich musical tradition in prayer, liturgy and cultural expression, Stoller said.

“We feel that music can express our feelings and our prayers and our aspirations in such a powerful way, so we designed this commemoration centered on music to tap into the deep spiritual and emotional power of the Jewish musical tradition,” he said.

The event will feature remarks from rabbis of each synagogue. Regina Gil, founder and executive director of Gold Coast Arts Center, will also speak.

Temple Beth-El wanted to collaborate with other synagogues for this event to give the community the opportunity to come together regardless of congregation, Stoller said. The event will be open to all.