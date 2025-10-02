Long Beach Republican Committee hosts ‘Salute to Labor’ fundraiser

Hundreds of supporters filled the room at the Salute to Labor fundraiser as the Long Beach Republican Committee rallied behind County Legislator Pat Mullaney, who is running for re-election this November, and for Long Beach City Council candidates Councilman Mike Reinhart, Tracey Haag Johnson and George Ennis.

The ticket was celebrated for its proven leadership and commitment to the people of Long Beach. They stood proudly with the workforce that keeps the city moving, from CSEA employees to police officers, firefighters and commanding officers. The message of the night was clear: Republican leadership is delivering results, honoring labor and our first responders, protecting taxpayers and keeping Long Beach safe.

Just as Mullaney has been a powerful voice for families in Nassau County, Reinhart, Johnson and Ennis are proving they can deliver real results at City Hall. Under Republican leadership, Long Beach froze taxes for the first time in a decade, earned its highest Moody’s bond rating in nearly fifteen years, hired more police and firefighters, oversaw a 19% decrease in crime, secured lifesaving equipment, created a Planning Board to stop reckless overdevelopment and repaved streets across the city. The call from the fundraiser was unmistakable: to continue honoring the workers who make Long Beach strong, voters must deliver another Republican sweep this November and keep our city on a path of safety, stability and pride.



Leaders from across Nassau County showed their support at the event, including Nassau County Republican Party chairman Joe Cairo, former Congressman Anthony D’Esposito, Senator Patricia Canzoneri-Fitzpatrick, Assemblyman Ari Brown and Nassau County Comptroller Elaine Phillips.

Lauren Moriarty is the spokesperson for the Long Beach Republican Committee.