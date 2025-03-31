Quantcast
Politics
Nassau

Trump taps ex-U.S. Rep Anthony D’Esposito to be labor inspector general

By Posted on
D'Esposito inspector general department of labor IG trump
Former Congressman Anthony D’Esposito has been selected by President Donald Trump to serve as the Inspector General for the Department of Labor.
Michael Malaszczyk/Long Island Press

President Donald Trump has selected former U.S. Congressman Anthony D’Esposito (NY-04) to be the new Inspector General of the Labor Department.

In this new role, D’Esposito would be responsible for eliminating and preventing wasteful or fraudulent spending in the Department of Labor. The position was previously held by Larry Turner, whom Trump fired shortly after taking office.

D’Esposito, a Republican and former NYPD detective, represented southern Nassau County in the U.S. House of Representatives for one term beginning in 2023 before being defeated by Democrat Laura Gillen in the most recent election cycle.

The politician most recently came under fire for allegedly having an affair and putting his mistress — in addition to his fiancée’s daughter — on his taxpayer-funded payroll, according to a New York Times report.

About the Author

Nicole Formisano

Nicole Formisano is the digital editor of the Long Island Press. She covers politics, crime, entertainment and general interest, with a penchant for profiles, science reporting and sneaking puns into her writing wherever possible.

