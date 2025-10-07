Covert Avenue Street Fair draws hundreds to day of shopping, eating local

The Covert Avenue Street Fair returned for its 30th year Saturday, drawing crowds of hundreds and furthering the Chamber of Commerce’s mission of shopping and eating locally.

“It created a great community feeling and a great success,” said Rene Jorglewich, co-president of the Covert Avenue Chamber of Commerce. “It keeps the community engaged with the avenue, and it’s our way of thanking them for all their support shopping locally throughout the year.”

Jorglewich said kids’ rides and roughly 80 vendors lined the area, which stretched from Tulip Avenue to Cisney Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

People had the opportunity to browse local goods and a range of cuisines. One popular stand for families was Bayside Lemonade, while teens flocked to a stand that sold tanghulu, Chinese candied fruit. Attendees also enjoyed live music, including a performance by singer Bobby D.

“All our local food storefronts came out. We had Manor Deli, we had Pellegrini, we had Nona’s Italian Deli and Pizzeria,” Jorglewich said. “They all served the community, and I think that’s really enjoyable. They’re coming out with different menus or bringing out their specialties.”

This marked the first street fair for Rachel Klutse, owner of new business Rachie’s Saucy Secret. Klutse sold spicy pepper sauce with Caribbean and African roots at her booth, and said she was happy with the turnout.

“It’s been pretty good. There have been a lot of people here,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of activity, especially the first half of the day – it was very strong in terms of people coming in and people being engaged and interested in purchasing.”

Klutse plans to expand her business in the coming months.

Abigail Lam, owner of the crochet animal business CrochetCuties101, also said her booth had a good turnout.

“More than half of what I’ve came with today – I’d say 75% of it’s gone,” Lam said. “So I’m very happy with how it’s turned out so far.”

Laurie Gibbons, a Port Washington resident, brought her kids with her to the street fair to “check out all of the things that are being sold and local flavor,” she said.

“I mean, it’s a gorgeous day. It’s nice to have a day like this in October,” she said. “The kids love walking around and looking for things they can convince me to buy and having some treats. It’s just a great day to be outside.”