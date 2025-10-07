Election Guide 2025: Nassau County District Attorney candidate Anne Donnelly, Rep., Con.

Bio:

Anne Donnelly is a career prosecutor with over 30 years of experience, running for re-election as Nassau County district attorney to keep Nassau the safest community in America.

She first ran for DA to defeat the architect of New York’s cashless bail law and won because Nassau residents demanded a prosecutor who prioritizes public safety over soft-on-crime politics. Under her leadership, Nassau has become the safest county in America, thanks to her relentless focus on holding criminals accountable, closing cold cases, prosecuting gang members and violent offenders, and supporting law enforcement with the resources they need to protect families.

Donnelly continues to fight against pro-criminal laws from Albany, including cashless bail, the Clean Slate law, and legislation that would restrict police traffic stops, ensuring that Nassau remains safe for families, schools, and neighborhoods.

Top 3 Issues

Keeping Nassau the safest community in America: Donnelly is committed to keeping criminals off the streets and protecting neighborhoods, schools, and families. She has successfully prosecuted violent criminals, gang members, sexual predators, and drug traffickers, ensuring that dangerous offenders are held accountable and removed from the community. She is also prosecuting the alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer and corrupt politicians like George Santos.

Proactively fighting crime: District Attorney Donnelly created specialized units—including the Firearm Suppression Unit, Cyber Crimes and Pharmaceutical Unit, and R.A.I.L. Unit—to target gang members, violent repeat offenders, and modern criminal threats before they harm residents.

Fighting pro-criminal laws: District Attorney Donnelly is a leading voice against reckless Albany policies, including cashless bail, discovery laws, and the Clean Slate law that erased criminal records, ensuring prosecutors have the tools needed to keep dangerous offenders off the streets.