Farmingdale High School names its 2026 valedictorian and salutatorian

Farmingale High School has named Nicholas Zito and Anthony McKee as its 2026 valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively.

“Nicholas and Anthony are not only exceptional students, they are genuinely wonderful young people,” Farmingdale High School principal Jed Herman said. “Their hard work, kindness, and leadership have made a positive impact on our entire school community. Their families should be incredibly proud.”

Zito earned the school’s top honor, maintaining a 106.6 GPA throughout his high school experience.

He serves as president of the National Honor Society, drum major of the high school’s Marching Band, senior advisor of the Spanish Honor Society, and the principal chair alto saxophonist. This is in addition to being a member of Playcrafters, Mathletes, the Science Honor Society and other school organizations.

Zito is undecided on where he will attend college next fall, but said he has a genuine passion for helping others and wants to study pre-medicine.

Zito and McKee earned the top two GPAs among the school’s 426 students expected to graduate in the spring.

Through his junior year, McKee finished with the second-highest average in the grade, earning a 106.1 GPA.

He has been recognized as an AP Scholar, an AP Scholar with Distinction and a National Merit Commended Scholar.

McKee sits on the executive boards of the Science Honor Society and Mathletes, and was named a trombone section leader in the marching band this year.

The salutatorian has volunteered his time at several school events and serves as a tutor to students. He has also been a member of the Taekwondo Leadership team at a local dojo.

McKee is also undecided on which college he will attend next fall, but said he wants to pursue a degree in mathematics.

As Valedictorian and Salutatorian, they will deliver speeches at the high school’s graduation