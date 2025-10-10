Outdoor Dining Initiatives Boost Restaurant Business

When we first opened Sean Og’s in 1998, my partner and I wanted to create a place where people could gather for a pint, a good meal, and a bit of home. Twenty-six years later, that spirit keeps us going, even as the restaurant world changes.

We added a small outdoor dining area in 2009, long before it was common. People loved sitting outside under the lights, watching the block come alive. Then, during COVID, outdoor dining became our lifeline. Without it, we wouldn’t have made it through those years.

Earlier this year, local representatives called to tell us about Dining Out in District 6, a program helping Queens restaurants create, expand, and upgrade their outdoor dining spaces sponsored by Congresswoman Grace Meng, the Queens Chamber of Commerce, the NYC Department of Small Business Services, and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The program provided us with the funding and guidance we needed to expand our outdoor setup under the city’s new Dining Out NYC program. With the program’s help, we did all this quickly and without going into the red — something small businesses like ours simply couldn’t afford to do alone.

Outdoor dining brings life to the restaurant scene and gives small businesses a fighting chance to keep going. It also reminds us of the type of community Queens is — connected, lively, and welcoming. This summer started slowly, but once the evenings turned mild, the energy came back. Fridays are lively again, with regulars and new faces sitting outdoors and enjoying the neighborhood.

So before the cold sets in, come visit us here in Woodside and check out the other great spots featured in Dining Out in District 6. Have a meal, sit outside, and enjoy everything that makes Queens such a special place to live and eat.

Learn more about Dining Out In District 6 here: https://www.diningoutindistrict6.com/