Glen Head students pass 100 books from Gold Coast Library to new building

Students handed off books to each other at the ‘book brigade.’

Glen Head elementary schoolers lined the streets for a book brigade to celebrate the grand opening of the Gold Coast Library’s new home in Glen Head. The students passed 100 books, grade by grade, from the old library to the new building on Friday, Oct. 10.

“Our job as teachers and educators in the field is to always make them good community members and service members,” said Glen Head Principal Tom Sheehan.

The Gold Coast Library was established in 2005 and was originally located at 50 Railroad Ave., but a community vote in 2020 approved the construction of the new building, located at 146 Glen Head Road. Construction on the $12 million project began in 2023 and the new building is expected to open by the end of the year.

The original location is now home to Little Bumblebee Daycare.

But the library’s opening wasn’t the only celebration — students passed 100 books from building to building, passing Glen Head Elementary, to commemorate the school’s 100th anniversary this spring.

Sheehan said the book brigade taught students the importance of community service, work ethic, teamwork, and communication. He said activities and field trips — which he called “magic moments” — offer a memorable learning experience where students can apply the skills they’ve learned in the classroom.

“My staff always gets together and we try to figure out ways to constantly go outside of the classroom for learning,” he said.

Sheehan said the school often partners with the library for events and programs and the school hopes to support them as well.

“They’re in our community — they’re up the road. Now they’re down the road… We want to partner with them as much as possible to give back to them,” he said.