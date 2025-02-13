700 attend North Shore’s districtwide Lunar New Year celebration

Student performance at the second-annual Lunar New Year celebration

About 700 community membered attended the North Shore High School’s Asian Student Alliance second-annual districtwide Lunar New Year celebration on Feb. 4. The event featured traditional performances, interactive activities and authentic cuisine to celebrate Asian heritage.

“This event represents more than just a celebration—it’s a testament to student leadership, cultural appreciation and community connection,” said the alliance’s advisor, Cynthia Li.

Some of the activites offered at the celebration included lantern making, printmaking, sugar drawing demonstrations and a interactive games such as “Guess the Candy” and “Spin the Wheel.”

Students and community members performed, including Yarabella Yang, Adelina Yang, Emma Sang, Hannah Xiu, Joyce Cai, Nicole Zhang, Quoia Zhang, Xiya Li, Amelia Luo, Anna Guo, Claire Luo, Rachel Victorine, Ava Feldman, Miles Topol, Madeline Redenti, Olivia Jiang, Sofia Stanton, Zaria Rahman, Hebe Chen, Yusuf Bajwa, Perlie Yu, Liya Liu, Alice Lin, Colin Penney, Eva Zhang, Cecilia Reily, Raymond Lin, Sam Hsieh, Graham Lippert, Sahana Gibbons, Kayla Tso, Hailey Rubin, Carter Ng, Ethan Markowitz, Kailyn Costello, Hope Fahmy, Zach Kraidin, Hiro Giannakis, Michael Lukyanov, Jason Candres, Hunter Liang, Chloe Liang, Gloria Kahi, Julia Lee, Vito Russo, Alberto Arroyo and Jonathan Mendoza.