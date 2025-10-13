Puzzles brings inclusive learning to Port Washington

Founder Sofia Kokkoris-Christakis and the Port Washington Puzzles team celebrate the opening of Puzzles, an inclusive education center designed to support children of all abilities.

Puzzles, an inclusive education and community center designed for children of all abilities, has opened a new location in Port Washington at 23 Main St., expanding from its original site in Astoria, Queens.

Founded by longtime educator Sofia Kokkoris-Christakis, Puzzles aims to create a welcoming, accessible environment for children and families seeking inclusive programming, therapy, and community engagement opportunities.

Kokkoris-Christakis, who has been an educator for 14 years, holds a Bachelor of Science in Special Education and General Education with a minor in Biology from St. John’s University. She also earned a Master’s in School Building Leadership from St. John’s and a second Master’s in Behavioral Therapy from Hunter College.

For a decade, she worked in District 75, the New York City Department of Education’s special education district, teaching classes that served students with a wide range of learning and developmental needs. During that time, she noticed a gap in inclusive opportunities for her students and their families.

“My students didn’t have an opportunity to go anywhere after school, any events that were catered to their needs or had accessible options for them,” Kokkoris-Christakis said. “Once I had my own children, I decided to create something that I would want for my family, a space that’s fully inclusive.”

The idea for Puzzles came to life during her maternity leave, scribbled on a large Post-it note with Mr. Sketch markers as she watched her twin babies play nearby.

“Puzzles was really a soul project,” she said. “It started as something deeply personal and turned into something for the entire community.”

The first Puzzles center opened four years ago on Ditmars Boulevard in Astoria.

The new Port Washington location, which serves children from ages 1 to 10, offers a range of programs including “grown-up and me” classes, after-school sessions, therapy services, birthday parties, and community events.

The center also provides specialized therapies such as speech and occupational therapy, as well as developmental and educational support.

Kokkoris-Christakis said the decision to expand to Port Washington was both personal and intentional.

“I bought a house here about a year and a half ago, and my parents live here,” she said. “This community is so inclusive — just walking down Main Street, you see businesses like Spectrum Designs and the Chocolate Lab that champion neurodiverse inclusion. It felt like the perfect fit for Puzzles.”

The new center is launching with a soft opening that includes three initial classes: Halloween Yoga, Bubbles and Bonds (for early communicators and toddlers), and Cooking the Alphabet with local nutritionist Lindsey Zambrotta.

Kokkoris-Christakis is also hiring paraprofessionals and instructors to support children with varying needs, emphasizing that about half of Puzzles’ students are neurodiverse.

“We’re an inclusive space,” she said. “Whoever needs extra support receives it.”

Therapeutic services are priced at $125 per hour, while classes average $40 per session. Open play sessions will cost $30 for an hour and 15 minutes.

The Port Washington community has already embraced the new center. Puzzles’ recent ribbon-cutting ceremony drew a large crowd, including representatives from the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce, Port Washington Library SEPTA, and the Port Washington School District.

“It was incredible,” Kokkoris-Christakis said. “The support and turnout from the community were amazing.”

Ultimately, she hopes families who come to Puzzles take away a sense of belonging.

“I just hope that all children, regardless of their ability, feel welcome and safe in our space,” she said. “We want to be a community space for everyone.”