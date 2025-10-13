Williston Park Rotary Club to hold craft fair

The Rotary Club of Williston Park is set to hold a craft fair this weekend.

The Fall Craft Fair will be held in Dalton Funeral Home parking lot at 412 Willis Ave. on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The organization says it is a good way to “celebrate autumn,” with local artists and vendors, along with homemade crafts, seasonal goods, unique gifts and “community fun.”

The rotary club said all profits from the event will go toward “the numerous charities” the group supports.

The organization has set a rain date for the following day, Sunday, Oct. 26.