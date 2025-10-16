A Freeport man was transferred into ICE’s custody after being arrested for allegedly being in possession of counterfeit money and determined to be illegally residing in the country.

A Freeport man was arrested for allegedly being in possession of counterfeit money and taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents after law enforcement determined he was residing in the country illegally, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Selvin Omar Ventura Velasquez, 27, was arrested the night of Tuesday, Oct. 14, in Uniondale as part of an investigation by the Nassau County Bureau of Special Operations, the department’s plain clothes unit, on Jersalem Avenue near Biria Street.

During the investigation, Velasquez was allegedly found in possession of counterfeit United States money, according to police.

He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

After being arrested by Nassau County police, the police department stated that Velasquez, whose country of origin is Honduras, was allegedly found to be illegally residing in the country and subject to removal proceedings.

While Velasquez was released on an appearance ticket, he was subsequently taken into custody by ICE agents. The Nassau County Police Department is not informed of the status or location of individuals detained by ICE once the police department transfers them into its custody.

Efforts to solicit information from ICE were unavailing.