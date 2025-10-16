Nassau house prices up for year, slip since August

House prices in Nassau were up year over year in September,

Median sales prices for Nassau single-family houses are up for the year, but statistics show they slipped slightly from August to September.

Prices for single-family houses in Nassau have remained well above those of a year ago, as inventory continues to be tight, but they edged down from August to September, according to data from real estate groups that monitor the market.

Median sales prices for single-family house sales in Nassau County in Sept. were up 4.4% year over year to $849,000 from $813,500 as days on the market and inventory both declined, according to OneKey MLS.

While that was good news for sellers, as well as a sign of a robust real estate market, OneKey MLS reported that median sales prices in Nassau declined 2.97% from $875,000 from August to September, according to FastStats.

Median single-family house sale prices in Suffolk from August to September, meanwhile, rose 0.84% to $720,000 from $714,000, according to FastStats.

If Nassau prices slipped slightly from August to September and remained up year over year, some other areas saw big month-to-month declines, according to Fast Stats.

Westchester single-family house prices took a nearly double-digit hit, declining 9.59% to $994,500.

Nassau single-family houses sold for 99.1% of the original list price in September, nearly the asking price, but down from 100.3% a year ago.

Single-family houses in Nassau were on the market for 43 days, down 4.4% from 45 days, as properties continue to attract offers and sell quickly.

The inventory of single-family homes for sale in Nassau declined 7.2% to 2,178 from 2,346, which also could continue to bolster and boost sales price. as still low supply continues to remain a major factor in the county’s real estate market.

The number of new single-family house listings in Nassau in September, however, rose 5.6% to 1,007 from 954 a year ago, while closed sales declined 1.7% to 752 from 765.

Median sales prices of condos in Nassau tumbled 12.8% year over year in Sept. to $819,500 from $940,000, or 97.6% of asking, from 99.2% a year ago.

Condos were on the market 75 days, up 31.6% from 57 days a year ago. The number of closed condo sales in Nassau in September plummeted 15.6% from 90 to 76 as new listings declined 8.6% from 83 to 76.

Condo inventory also dropped 15.3% to 188 from 222, even as prices dropped and time on the market increased.

Coops’ median sales price, on the other hand, jumped 6.9% to $347,000 from $325,000 a year ago as days on the market declined significantly, dropping 31.9% from 69 to 47.

Co-op inventory declined 5.7% to 215 from 228, while the number of closed co-op sales in Nassau in September dropped 12.8% to 68 from 78 a year ago.

New co-op listings in Nassau in September rose 7.1% to 106 from 99 a year ago, as new listings rose across all three types of properties.