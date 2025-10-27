Temple Beth Sholom to host author of ‘A German Jew’s Triumph’

Journalist and author, Cindy Handler, will be discussing her book, “A German Jew’s Triumph,” at Temple Beth Sholom.

The Sisterhood of Temple Beth Sholom will host journalist and author Cindy Handler on Thursday, Nov. 6, at 7:45 p.m., for a special discussion of her new book, “A German Jew’s Triumph,” the true story of one man’s courage, resilience, and service across World War I.

Handler’s book chronicles the extraordinary life of her husband’s grandfather, Fritz Oppenheimer, a wealthy Jewish Berliner who earned two Iron Crosses in World War I, fled Nazi Germany in 1938 and later joined the U.S. Army at age 45.

Against all odds, he rose to serve as General Dwight D. Eisenhower’s legal aide and translator, helping to shape a democratic postwar Germany.

The story came to light when Oppenheimer’s grandson, Harry Handler, discovered a trove of letters, diaries and wartime documents hidden in a closet, including an escape plan for Nazi leaders and detailed portraits of some of history’s most infamous figures.

Cindy Handler, a journalist for Gannett whose work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, USA Today and other national outlets, transformed the personal discovery into a sweeping historical narrative of bravery and humanity.

The event, free and open to the public, will take place at Temple Beth Sholom, 401 Roslyn Road in Roslyn Heights.

Advance registration is requested through the temple’s website at tbsroslyn.org under the Upcoming Events section.

Attendees may also pre-order copies of the book for $30. For more information, contact the Temple Beth Sholom office at 516-621-2288.