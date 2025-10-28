Incumbent Neal Hakimi wins Great Neck Library trustee seat

Neal Hakimi was reelected to the Great Neck Library board of trustees seat he has held for the past year in the library’s election on Monday, Oct. 27.

Hakimi beat newcomer Stephanie Ramirez, who was endorsed by the library’s nominating committee, for the role. Hakimi received 488 votes, Ramirez received 156 and Rebecca Gilliar received one write-in vote.

Hakimi currently serves as the board’s treasurer and is the director of Northwell’s intensive care unit at South Shore University Hospital.

At an Oct. 16 debate, Hakimi said that one of his goals for a full term on the board would be to attract more people to the library who aren’t typical users, particularly middle-aged men.

“I’d like to draw in other demographics that don’t typically come to this institution,” Hakimi said. “I’m 42. I’m a working physician and father. If you look at other people like me in this community, the majority don’t come to the library. They don’t use the library.”

“When I ask them why,” he continued, “They say, ‘Why would I go to the library? I have the internet. Any resource I would want is at my fingertips, either instantly or within 24 hours. I could order on Amazon.’ I want to figure out how to reach that demographic.”

Hakimi said he’d also look to “bolster up and expand programming” as much as possible, as it’s a “favorite of the community.” He said he believed the library was an impressive place for education and would work to continue making it one.

“I think that Great Neck has probably one of the most impressive library systems on the island, if not the country. It’s such a wonderful space,” Hakimi said. “There’s this great potential of kids and adults together learning and furthering their education.”

He also expressed an urgency to finish the library’s ongoing construction projects, which include renovations to the Parkville Branch and reconstruction of the retaining wall and stairs at the main library’s entrance.

When asked what, if anything, he would have done differently during his first partial term on the board, Hakimi said he wished the library had been more transparent about the spring firings of two library employees, but stood by the institution’s final decision.

During the debate, both Hakimi and Ramirez said they believed it was their job as trustees to support the library director’s vision, valued compromise and resolving conflict civilly and to promote the library as one of today’s most critical beacons of community.

“I think this is maybe one of the last institutions where you can interact with people from any walk of life,” Hakimi said. “It’s one of the real final town halls where everyone under the sun can come together and meet, no matter who you are, where we come from, what you know, what your job or income is. I can’t think of anywhere else where you have that opportunity.”

The library also announced the results of uncontested elections.

Jackie Hakimian, who was endorsed by the nominating committee, won a vacant seat on the board of trustees with 570 Votes.

Michael Hakimian, also endorsed by the nominating committee, won the expiring seat of Kim Schader on the nominating committee with 571 Votes.

Those elected will take office at the Library Association Annual Reorganization Meeting in January 2026.