Car fire in New Cassel deemed suspicioust by Nassau County Police

Nassau County Police are looking for a suspect after a suspicious car fire in New Cassel.

The incident occurred on Sohmer Place on Monday, Oct. 27, at roughly 6:39 p.m. Officers responded to the street to see a 2024 Nissan parked on the side of the road on fire, police said. The Westbury Fire Department extinguished the flames and no injuries were reported.

Police said they viewed the fire as “suspicious in nature,” and an investigation found that an unknown suspect was seen walking away from the car headed southbound shortly before the fire started.

A description of the suspect was not available an investigation is ongoing, according to police.

The Westbury Fire Department did not immediately respond to comment.