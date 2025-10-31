Veteran’s Day 2025: restaurants and retailers offering meals and discounts for military members

Businesses across the nation are honoring the military on Veteran’s Day with deal and discounts.

To honor members of the military, these restaurants are offering veterans free or discounted retail, meals and services on or around Veterans Day, Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Applebee’s — Veteran and active-duty military receive a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11 at participating locations. Dine-in only.

Atkins Nutritionals — 10% discount to military veterans, service members, and first responders. Use ID.me to confirm eligibility and claim this offer on nutrition bars, shakes, snacks and quick-prepared meals. The discount applies at any time.

Amtrak — 10% off train travel for active-duty personnel and veterans, including some offers for child passengers. Valid proof of status is required.

AT&T — 25% discount on unlimited plans for military personnel, veterans and their families. Starting at less than $27 per line for those who buy four lines, the deal saves users on wireless and internet services. A valid military ID is required to cash in on the savings.

Big Lots! — 10% year-round discount for active military personnel and veterans. To get this discount, they must enroll in the company’s Big Rewards program. The offer is activated upon presentation of a valid military ID.

Bowflex — discount for both active and retired U.S. military members. For specifics on the discount, call 800-618-8853; proof of service required.

Chili’s — Veterans and active-duty military members get a free meal on Nov. 11 at all participating restaurants. Available in-restaurant only for select items. Military ID required to redeem offer.

Fogo de Chao — 50% off Full or Indulgent Churrasco meals for active military and veterans, plus 10 percent off for their guests, with valid ID from Nov. 7–11.

Fox Nation — active-duty military and veterans receive a one-year free subscription. Current subscribers can keep their existing account while utilizing the free year.

GameStop — 10% discount for active and former military personnel year-round. The discount applies to new and pre-owned video games, hardware, accessories, and collectibles. Eligibility requires proper military identification.

Hanes — 10% discount to all veterans and military community members. This discount is available at Hanes.com. Verification is through ID.me.

Helzberg Diamonds — 10% discount to military members and veterans. This discount applies to both online and in-store purchases and can also be utilized by phone. A valid military ID or proof of service is required.

Home Depot — 10% off eligible purchases. Register to verify your military status through the store app, via a third-party vendor. Home Depot recently announced extending courtesy to spouses of military members and veterans.

In-N-Out Burger — On Nov. 11, veterans, active-duty military, reserves and National Guard receive a complimentary meal, including any burger, fries, and beverage on In-N-Out Burger’s menu. Proof of service required.

Kohl’s — Active-duty military, veterans, retirees and their immediate family members receive 30 percent off their purchase, in-store only, on Nov. 10 and 11. Some exclusions apply.

L.L. Bean — 10% discount to military personnel, retirees, and veterans. After verification through SheerID, a one-time promo code is provided for checkout. Proof of service is needed to qualify for the discount.

Lowe’s — Active-duty service members and veterans can get a 10 percent discount in-store and online if they sign up online for the Lowe’s personal shopping card. The MyLowes account will be linked to the discounted pricing and can be used by the entire household.

Massage Envy — Massage Envy provides exclusive discounts to active-duty military members for services like massages, skin care, and stretching. The details of these savings are available at local franchise locations. Those interested need to present a valid military ID.

Overstock.com — free one-year membership to active military and veterans. With the membership, they can earn five percent rewards on purchases, enjoy free returns, a price match guarantee, double rewards for reviews, and have access to the Extra Rewards Store. An eligible military ID or proof of service is required.

Peloton — $200 discount on accessories or accessory packages for military personnel, first responders, and medical workers with the purchase of a Peloton Bike, Bike+, or Tread. The discount requires valid military identification or proof of service.

QVC — 10% discount to active-duty personnel, reservists, retired, or disabled veterans who present a valid military ID at QVC outlet stores.

Target — 10% military discount through Nov. 11 to all active-duty military personnel, veterans and their families. The discount can be used on two separate transactions, in-store or online.

TGI Fridays — Veterans and active-duty military personnel get a free meal on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from a select menu.

Tiffany & Co. — 10% discount on engagement rings and wedding bands to all active duty, reservist, and veteran U.S. military members. Ongoing offer; customers are required to provide proof of service.

Tractor Supply Company — Active-duty military and veterans receive a 10 percent discount on Nov. 11.

Vera Bradley — 15% discount. Shoppers can claim this discount through ID.me. The offer has no specific time frame or eligibility requirements.

Vineyard Vines — 15% discount on most items to active duty military, reserve, veteran, and retired members. Receive a one-time use discount code when verifying your ID through SheerID.

Walgreens — From Nov. 8 through 11, veterans, military and their families will receive 20% off regular price eligible items at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore nationwide. Restrictions may apply.

White Castle — Veterans and active-duty military get a free individual combo meal or a breakfast combo meal when dining at a participating restaurant on Nov. 11.

Zales — 10% discount on regular-priced items to military members. Customers must show proof of service to receive the discount. The yearly discount may not be available at all locations.

All offers require proof of service as described in individual offers. Offers listed are subject to change or end without notice. The 2025 details are courtesy of Military.com, Veteran.com and individual businesses; compiled by Christy Hinko.