8 North Shore High School students inducted into International Thespian Society

Eight North Shore High School students were inducted into the International Thespian Society under the direction of theater teacher Aaron Brateman on Oct. 22.

The International Thespian Society is the only theater honor society for middle and high school students in the United States. Affiliation brings recognition to students, theater programs, and schools, serving as a visible symbol of the quality of a school’s theatre program.

As part of their induction, each student pledged to: make a difference and cultivate each person’s skills, strengths, and talents, take care of one another and themselves and be respectful, considerate, and honest with each other.

The students recognized for their achievement are Maggie Collier, Luca Dekkers, Olivia Kenny, Adrianna Moreno, Mia Pinto, Julia Price, Isabella Sun and Kayla Wasniewski. Through theater, they have demonstrated skills as creative problem-solvers, effective collaborators, strong communicators, and empathetic individuals.

ITS celebrates student achievement in all aspects of theater, including performance and production. Inducted students are honored nationally and gain access to opportunities and resources beyond their school programs.

The North Shore School District expressed thanks to Brateman, senior members of the Thespian Honor Society, Dalia Rodriguez, director of Fine and Performing Arts, Arts Angels, parents, and the school community for supporting the district’s theatre students.