Republicans projected to sweep county wide Nassau elections

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman addresses supporters on election night after taking a commanding lead in his bid for re-election.

With 76% of the votes counted Tuesday night, Nov. 4, Republican candidates were leading in all four Nassau County races, including county executive, district attorney, comptroller, and clerk, signaling continued GOP strength across Long Island.

Republican incumbent Bruce Blakeman declared victory on Tuesday night, leading Democratic challenger Seth Koslow by 54% to 46%.

“I want to thank the men and women of Nassau County for giving us all your trust to lead us going forward,” said Blakeman. “We are going to continue the work that was started to make us an even more prosperous county…”

Blakeman, who first took office in 2021, campaigned on keeping taxes low, strengthening public safety, and attracting new businesses to Nassau. He has held property and sales taxes steady for four years while investing in roads and parks.

Koslow, a Merrick resident and county legislator elected in 2023, pledged to “put an end to abuse throughout county government leadership” through a full budget audit and spending cuts.

“We did what we had to do and I feel good about it,” Koslow said before the results came in.

Republican incumbent Anne Donnelly led Democrat Nicole Aloise 55% to 45% in the race for District Attorney.

“Thank you — this doesn’t happen without all the great work of you,” Donnelly said. “And I’m going to spend the next four years making sure we stay the safest county.”

Donnelly, a 30-year prosecutor, campaigned on maintaining Nassau’s reputation as one of the safest counties in the nation, citing her record of prosecuting violent offenders and gang members.

Aloise, a former Nassau and Queens prosecutor, argued that crime had risen under Donnelly and promised reform.

Aloise declined to comment Tuesday night.

Republican Elaine Phillips led Democratic challenger Wayne Wink Jr. 55% to 45% in the race for Nassau County comptroller.

“We’ve done a lot of work over the last four years, and we have a big project going on in the county — transitioning to a new financial system,” Phillips said. “To think that I wouldn’t see it to completion would have been extremely disappointing. So I’m going to finish it.”

Phillips, first elected in 2021, campaigned on her record of fiscal discipline and government modernization. Under her leadership, Nassau County earned multiple bond rating upgrades from Moody’s, S&P Global, and Fitch — achievements she credits to tighter spending controls and smarter financial management.

Wink, a former North Hempstead town clerk and county legislator, campaigned on restoring transparency and reforming the tax assessment system.

“I’ve done many campaigns over the years, but every election night you go in with the highest of hopes and the worst of fears, and you just ride with it until you know what the outcome is,” Wink said before results were finalized.

Republican incumbent Maureen O’Connell led Democrat Joylette E. Williams 57% to 45%. in the race for county clerk. O’Connell could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

O’Connell, who has served as county clerk since 2005, campaigned on her record of modernizing county services and improving access to public records. Williams, a professor at Nassau Community College and Hempstead Board of Education member, said before results came in that she was “cautiously optimistic.”

Judiciary

A slate of Nassau County judges secured new terms Tuesday after being cross-endorsed by the Republican, Democratic and Conservative parties.



County Court Judges Donald X. Clavin Jr., Howard E. Sturim, Robert G. Bogle, and Nancy Nicotra Bednar were each elected to four seats with 25% of the vote.

David P. Sullivan was elected Nassau County Surrogate’s Court judge after years on the County and Supreme Courts.

Maria Boultadakis, appointed earlier this year as the youngest judge in county history, won a full term as County Court judge in the 2nd District.

In the 3rd District, Karen L. Moroney and Diana Hedayati each secured County Court seats unopposed, earning 50% and 49% of the votes, respectively.

James A. Saladino was reelected in the 4th District, receiving 100% of the vote.