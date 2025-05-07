President Donald trump endorsed Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman’s reelection campaign, both of whom are pictured at the wake for fallen NYPD officer Jonathan Diller last year.

President Donald Trump has endorsed Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman in his bid for a second term.

The endorsement was made in a statement on Truth Social and subsequently shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, on the evening of Tuesday, May 6.

“Bruce is MAGA all the way, and has been with us from the very beginning,” Trump said in the social media post. “… Bruce Blakeman has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election – HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN [sic]!”

Blakeman thanked the president for his campaign endorsement ahead of the Nov. 4 election.

“I admire President Trumps courage, resilience, and leadership [sic],” Blakeman said in a social media response.

I sincerely appreciate President @realDonaldTrump’s endorsement of my campaign for re-election as Nassau County Executive. Upon taking office I declared that Nassau County was not a Sanctuary County, or a welcome place for criminals. We have hired over 300 new law enforcement… https://t.co/BJxaKtLcCq — Bruce Blakeman (@NassauExec) May 6, 2025

Trump applauded Blakeman for an “incredible job” as county executive and touted his accomplishments. According to the social media post, these included growing the economy, cutting taxes, reducing regulations, stopping migrant crime, supporting law enforcement, shielding the Second Amendment, and protecting communities.

While Blakeman has denied Nassau County status as a sanctuary county and budgets under his administration have included funds to hire additional law enforcement officers, he has not reduced taxes. Nassau County’s taxes have remained flat, not increasing nor decreasing, since Blakeman took office in 2022.

Blakeman was elected county executive in November 2021 and took office in 2022. He previously served as a council member for the Town of Hempstead from 2015 until he was elected county executive. He has run unsuccessfully for Congress, state Comptroller and U.S. Senate.

He is running for re-election on the slogan “cutting taxes and fighting crime.”

Blakeman is facing Democrat County Legislator Seth Koslow in the bid for county executive, who is running amid his freshman term on the county legislature.

Koslow’s platform includes lowering property taxes, reducing “oversized administration expenses,” introducing “accountability measures” for more transparent county governance and investing in infrastructure and law enforcement.

“That’s the difference between Bruce Blakeman and me — he’s beholden to the unpredictable whims of one man, while I am accountable to the 1.4 million residents of Nassau County,” Koslow said. “Our community deserves leadership grounded in local priorities, not national political loyalty tests.”

Koslow recently announced his alignment with the newly formed Moderate Party in Nassau County, which its founders say rejects political extremism on both sides of the aisle for a middle-of-the-ground political stance. The party is still seeking petition signatures to be featured on the ballot as a third party.