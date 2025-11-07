CertaPro Painters of Nassau, NY, Best home painter

Nothing transforms a space, an apartment or a house like a fresh coat of paint. And CertaPro Painters of Nassau County, NY, topped the list as the best home painter.

Whether it’s white painted kitchen cabinets in Garden City, cedar siding restoration in Manhasset, or exterior trim painting and gazebo staining in Great Neck, they have done it.

“A fresh coat of paint is so much more than a color to cover a wall,” according to the company. “It represents a transformation.”

Owned by Louis Federico with the office managed by Sherri Federico, CertaPro Painters of Nassau, NY, prides itself on a professional process, from set up to preparation and painting to clean up – before you inspect the work.

They also pride themselves on providing the right team at the right time for your painting project, living up to the company’s motto of “We do painting. You do life.”

Skilled professionals bring craft from a company that also provides communication, keeping clients informed, to “deliver what we promise” and guarantee work.