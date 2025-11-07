Quantcast
Roslyn

Sip + Shop Holiday Boutique shines at Sid Jacobson JCC

Shoppers visited Sid Jacobson JCC's Sip + Shop Holiday Boutique, where every purchase supports Sid Jacobson JCC’s Early Childhood Center.
Photo by Sid Jacobson JCC

Sid Jacobson JCC transformed into a bustling holiday marketplace Thursday evening, Nov. 6, as it hosted its Sip + Shop Holiday Boutique, celebrating local artisans, seasonal shopping, and community giving.

From 6 to 9 p.m., guests explored more than 30 booths filled with handcrafted gifts, home décor, and one-of-a-kind finds from Long Island vendors. 

Just Break It table at Sip + Shop Holiday Boutique. Photo by Sid Jacobson JCC

The festive event invited attendees to “shop local” while supporting a good cause, proceeds benefit Sid Jacobson JCC’s Early Childhood Center, which provides early education, care, and enrichment for young children and their families.

Some vendors included Just Break It, LA Home by Lindsay Altieri, and Pink & Honey Boutique.

Pink & Honey Boutique at Sip + Shop Holiday Boutique. Photo by Sid Jacobson JCC

Shoppers sipped refreshments as they browsed vendor tables and mingled in a lively, family-friendly atmosphere, marking the unofficial start of the holiday season for many.

Located at 300 Forest Drive in East Hills, the Sid Jacobson JCC hosts community programs year-round, with Sip + Shop standing out as one of its most anticipated seasonal traditions.

LA Home by Lindsay Altieri table at Sip + Shop Holiday Boutique. Photo by Sid Jacobson JCC

