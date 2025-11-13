Uniondale’s Ross Wallace claims Nassau Class I cross country championship

Uniondale High School senior Ross Wallace took first place in the Nassau County Class I boys cross country championship, held on LIU Post’s course on Nov. 1. Ross triumphed in the five-kilometer race with an impressive finish time of 15 minutes, 35.5 seconds, which was 30.7 seconds faster than the second-place Class I result.

“The Uniondale School District congratulates Ross on this remarkable victory,” said Peter Cardone, Uniondale School District director of health, physical education, and athletics. “This win is a testament to his outstanding talent, determination, and work ethic. We look forward to continuing to cheer him on as he advances to the next stage.”

Following this dominant victory, Ross will compete in the state qualifiers on Saturday, Nov. 8, at LIU Post. His race is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.