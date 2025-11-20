Former Northwell Health employee sentenced to six months in jail

A former Northwell Health employee who pleaded guilty to illegally recording patients in a Northwell Health Manhasset sleep center bathroom was sentenced to six months in jail and five years’ probation on Thursday, Nov. 20, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Sanjai Syamaprasad, 48, entered a guilty plea in July to five counts of unlawful surveillance and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.

Syamaprasad initially pleaded not guilty to these charges when he was indicted on April 16.

Donnelly said she had recommended Syamaprasad be sentenced to one to three years in prison consecutively for each count of the indictment, for a total of 7-21 years in prison.

Between July 2023 and April 2024, Syamaprasad installed cameras that looked like smoke detectors in multiple public and staff bathrooms at Northwell’s Sleep Disorder Center and the STARS Rehabilitation Center in the same Manhasset medical building, according to Donnelly’s office.

Syamaprasad was arrested by the Nassau County District Attorney’s investigators on April 25, 2024.

On the same day, a search warrant was executed on his Brooklyn home. Multiple electronics such as phones, an SD card reader and three laptops were recovered, according to Donnelly’s office. An investigation found that Syamaprasad destroyed evidence and threw away the SD cards and camera he had used in a CVS dumpster.

‘Sanjai Syamaprasad is a creep, and for his truly nauseating behavior and violation of patients’ privacy rights, he deserved far more time behind bars,” Donnelly said Thursday.

Patients and staff filed a personal injury lawsuit with Sokolove Law against Syamaprasad. The firm had said Northwell had notified over 13,000 people who had been affected by Syamaprasad’s actions.