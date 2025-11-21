Bethpage fourth graders take on engineering challenge with cultural twist

Fourth graders at Central Boulevard Elementary School welcomed parents and special guests to campus on Tues., Nov. 18, for an engaging “Build a Wigwam Engineering

Challenge” that brought together STEM and social studies learning.

The hands-on event connected to the fourth-grade curriculum’s focus on Native American history and culture. Students and their adult partners worked together to construct model wigwams using materials including popsicle sticks, pipe cleaners, cardboard, colored paper, glue and tape.

To guide their designs, participants received information about traditional wigwam construction methods along with reference photos. This background knowledge helped students apply what they had learned in class while tackling the engineering challenge.

The activity encouraged both problem-solving and creativity, with each team developing its own unique approach to the task. The variety of methods and designs that emerged throughout the challenge showcased the students’ ingenuity and understanding of the traditional structures.

The interdisciplinary event demonstrated how hands-on learning can bring classroom lessons to life while fostering collaboration between students and their families.