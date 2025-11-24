Manhasset BOE hears new high school courses, revises potential use for AI in classroom

The Manhasset Board of Education discussed new courses and pathways for high school students and recognized student ambassadors from Shelter Rock Elementary School at a meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 19.

The board held a first reading of revisions to its district “Acceptable Use and Technology” policy, which would formally allow limited, supervised use of artificial intelligence tools in the classroom. The draft policy came out of the district’s new AI subcommittee and a community town hall held earlier this fall.

Trustee Marianna Bruno said the revised policy augments “existing language to allow use,” and said the changes add a section specifying that “the use of artificial intelligence, including, but not limited to, ChatGPT, are an issue of academic integrity.”

ChatGPT is a commonly used artificial intelligence platform.

She said the policy would allow certain tools only “following the review and approval by [the district’s] cybersecurity data protection officer and the department heads.”

Bruno said the proposal does not open unrestricted AI use but instead requires “checks and balances” with a review process. She said this approach reflects the reality that “this space is rapidly evolving, and we need to… do it in an organized way to allow the ability for teachers to use them and guide them.”

The board also discussed updates to courses and available pathways for students. One of the most significant updates was the expansion of the district’s broadcast program, which board members described as one of Manhasset’s fastest-growing pathways.

The film study and production course will be offered without prerequisites beginning in the 2026–27 school year. Previously, students were required to complete Broadcast Journalism 1 and 2 before enrolling, which limited participation. The course blends film theory, hands-on production work and foundational storytelling skills.

“Our broadcast students are hungry to keep learning,” Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Rebecca Chowske said.

Chowske said the changes were made to broaden access and better support students’ growing interest in communication-centered coursework. She said the skills taught in the course “are increasingly important” as media literacy continues to play a major role in students’ academic and personal lives.

Manhasset also launched AP Comparative Government earlier this year, enrolling mostly 11th graders, and offered four full sections of Criminal Law, which serve nearly 80 students.

Looking ahead, district staff discussed introducing a new half-credit constitutional law course for grades 11–12, citing student enthusiasm for law-related classes, mock trial and civic engagement.

“We just find that students overall are interested in it,” a social studies instructor said during the presentation. “It gives us an opportunity to talk about court cases that don’t always get into our courses.”

Chowske said sustaining momentum in these academic pathways is essential.

“These pathways are really pieces of the puzzle,” she said. “It’s important we continue to offer them.”

She also said adapting course offerings to student needs remains a central goal.

“We’re in a moment where communication, collaboration and real-world skills matter more than ever,” she said. “Our goal is to make sure every student has a clear pathway to success — academically, personally, and in their post-secondary plans.”

The board also recognized Shelter Rock Elementary School ambassadors. Each student was called to the podium to receive a certificate and take a group photo.

“Well done to all of our Shelter Rock community,” Board of Education President Ted Post said. “You guys do a fabulous job. We’re so proud of you. Keep doing what you’re doing.”

Student ambassadors honored at the meeting were Justin Adamo, Diane Buonocore, Charles Chrisomalis Sattler, Campbell Denihan, Ralph Dilisio, Emma Haleluk, Daniel Lau, Oliver Markowski, Nolan Martins, Ishaan Panjwani, Heath Piken, Kate Sherwood, Sohalia Sheth, Leo Sokolof, Piper Tong, Ben Via, Sophia Wong and Emma Zhou.

The board also heard from Christopher Johnson, a Manhasset High School alum who is leading a petition to name the school’s newly renovated theater after former drama director John Shorter. Shorter’s wife, Barbara Shorter, also spoke at the podium.