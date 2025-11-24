Port Washington to suspend parking fees for 2025 holiday shopping season

Port Washington will be suspended parking meters for the holiday season.

Parking fees in parts of Port Washington will be suspended for the 2025 holiday season in an effort to encourage residents to shop locally.

The initiative, co-sponsored by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce, will run from Wednesday, Nov. 26, through Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. While meter payments will not be required, motorists must still comply with posted time limits.

“Port Washington is such a magical place, especially during the holiday season,” Town Council Member Mariann Dalimonte said. “The Town Board will once again temporarily suspend parking fees to help encourage residents to support our local shops and restaurants.”

Metered parking will be suspended on the following roads:

Port Washington Boulevard from Mertz Place to Campus Drive and from Bogart Avenue to Chestnut Road

Main Street from Port Washington Boulevard to Anchorage Road

Irma Avenue, South Maryland Avenue and Carlton Avenue

Haven Avenue from Main Street to Franklin Avenue