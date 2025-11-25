Glen Cove announces retirement of Chief Whitton and appointment of Chief Ortiz

Chief Christopher Ortiz as the new Chief of Police for the City of Glen Cove.

The City of Glen Cove announces the retirement of Chief William F. Whitton after 41 years of service, including 18 years as chief of police.

His retirement marks the conclusion of one of the most distinguished and impactful careers in the history of the Glen Cove Police Department — a department that has had only 10 chiefs since the city’s founding.

Whitton began his service in 1984 after graduating from the Nassau County Police Academy. Over four decades, he rose through every rank in the department, serving in undercover narcotics, motorcycle patrol, the Defensive Tactics Unit, and as a PRIDE instructor in local elementary schools.

His commendations include the Nassau County Police Reserve’s Top Cop Award, the National Night Out Person of the Year honor, and 36 Excellent Police Duty Citations.

Whitton’s ceremonial walkout on Nov. 14 was attended by officers, city officials, community members, and visiting agencies. A two-helicopter flyover recognized his long and dedicated service. His children and family stood with him, highlighting the personal legacy behind his career.

During the retirement tribute, Chief Ortiz said, “Chief Whitton is my mentor and my friend, and he will forever be that to me. He is an incredible man, and I congratulate him on an extraordinary career. I am honored to follow in his footsteps and to continue serving the people of Glen Cove with the same integrity and dedication he exemplified.”

At a special City Council meeting on Tuesday, Christopher Ortiz was officially sworn in as Glen Cove’s new chief of police.

A lifelong resident of Glen Cove, Ortiz brings over 25 years of experience in law enforcement. He began his career with the NYPD before joining the Glen Cove Police Department in 1997, rising through the ranks from police officer to sergeant, lieutenant, deputy chief, and now Chief.

He holds a PhD in criminal justice, has taught as a professor, and has authored multiple academic publications.

During the special council meeting, former Whitton spoke about the transition, saying, “In the history of Glen Cove, there have only been ten Chiefs, and that’s something to be proud of. I’ve had the good fortune to work with Chris for the last eleven years, traveling and training together, and you learn who a person truly is when you spend that kind of time with them. I know Chris to be highly intelligent, with a great moral compass — loyal and logical — and he has the attributes needed to succeed in this job. He also has the support of the people behind him, just as he will support them, because this department is a team. I know he will take this place to greater heights, and if he needs anything, he knows I’m there for him.”

Speaking about the new appointment, Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck said, “I never have to worry when it comes to our police department. They handle every situation with expertise and calm, and when Chris says he’s taking care of something, he does. I’m grateful to serve as mayor during this moment, and the deputy mayor and I are here to fully support you. Thank you for taking on this responsibility and for keeping Glen Cove safe.”

Panzenbeck added that the city “commends Chief Whitton for his years of extraordinary service and proudly supports Chief Ortiz as he leads the department forward.”