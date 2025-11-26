Long Island’s Newest Shopping Secret Isn’t a Mall—It’s a European Village

Where there was once just a parking lot at Belmont Park, something unexpected has emerged. Belmont Park Village, which opened in October 2024 next door to UBS Arena, isn’t your typical outlet mall—there are no crowds rushing for discounted t-shirts or tour buses lined up outside. There is no smell of fried food.

Instead, visitors find themselves in what feels like a European shopping village. There are pedestrian-only tree-lined streets, concierge service, and some of the world’s most coveted luxury brands. It’s like Madison Avenue with an open-floor plan.

What sets the village apart is its focus on experience. Visitors can shop hands-free, with purchases held at the concierge until they’re ready to leave. A dedicated hospitality team helps with everything from storing luggage to planning the day’s itinerary. And unlike most New York shopping destinations, parking is free.

NYC shoppers can take the LIRR to the Elmont-UBS Arena station, where a free shuttle brings them directly to the village. The Village is 15 minutes from JFK.

For local residents, the transformation has been striking. Located just steps from UBS Arena in Elmont, the village offers designer brands like Valentino, The North Face, Levi’s, and Coach at up to 65% off retail prices. The development also brings first-to-market restaurants like Le Botaniste, the plant-based eatery popular in Manhattan, and Hundredfold, a new concept from James Beard Award-winning chef Timothy Hollingsworth.

If you’re doing some shopping before an Islanders game, they’ll even deliver your bags directly to the arena. Just pick them up at the team store after the game.

For those hunting unique finds, the village offers something different from typical outlet fare. You might find sparkling Rene Caovilla heels straight off the Victoria’s Secret runway, elevated swimwear from Chanel-owned Orlebar Brown, and an array of purses with customizable bag charms from Coach.

The development is already making an economic impact on the surrounding community. As the village reaches full capacity with over 150 boutiques, it’s projected to create 1,500 jobs, with the goal that 30% will be filled by local residents. Regular job fairs at UBS Arena help connect local candidates with opportunities.

Some brands have chosen Belmont Park Village for their first-ever outlet locations in America, including British fashion house Vivienne Westwood and Danish rainwear brand RAINS. The dining options are equally unique – Hundredfold, for example, serves “French-American comfort food with a twist,” including fries cooked in beef tallow known as “the fanciest McDonald’s fry.”

Speaking of French fries, the village is also a destination for families. The village is completely walkable—open air, but an enclosed environment with no cars or bikes going through. On weekends, visitors might find chess tables set up, face painting during Disney on Ice performances at UBS Arena. Throughout the season, Belmont Park Village transforms into a winter wonderland with family-friendly activities:

Santa Visits every Saturday and Sunday, December 6-21, from 12-5pm.

Elmont Vocal Jazz Ensemble on December 13, 2-3pm.

The Floral Park Florettes kickline on December 20, 3-6pm.

Kids’ Corner at Pret A Manger arts and crafts on December 7 and 13.

The Village’s story began over 30 years ago. The founders first made their mark creating Two Rodeo Drive in Los Angeles, bringing European-style pedestrian shopping to America. They then took that concept, combined with the American off-price shopping model, back to Europe. In 1995, they opened Bicester Village outside London, which has become one of the UK’s biggest tourist attractions—drawing more visitors annually than the British Museum.

Over three decades, The Bicester Collection expanded across Europe with eight additional villages near major cities from Paris to Milan, Barcelona to Dublin. The concept then moved to China, with successful locations in Shanghai and Suzhou.

Now, after 30 years, the founders selected Elmont for their first North American location. “I think we’re at the beginning stage of this journey that I think it’s ultimately going to bring so much economic growth and tourism to Long Island,” said Leah. “It’s like it’s coming home.”

“Belmont Park Village gives our neighbors something new to enjoy and offers visitors a fresh reason to explore this part of New York,” said Jason Katz, Chief Commercial Officer of The Bicester Collection. “We’re excited to bring new experiences, energy, and opportunity to the community.”

