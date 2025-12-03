Hofstra University teams up with the New York Islanders, UBS Arena on a 5-year partnership

Hofstra University has teamed up with the New York Islanders and UBS Arena for a new, five-year partnership, giving students unmatched access to the fast-paced world of professional sports and entertainment.

As the Official University Partner of the New York Islanders and the new, nearby UBS Arena, Hofstra students will gain hands-on experience through internships, experiential-learning projects, and industry exposure in sports media, video production, public relations, marketing, and more.

With the three partners calling Long Island home, the collaboration brings together neighbors and community leaders united by a commitment to opportunity, education, and local pride.

The partnership also brings exclusive perks to campus life:

Dedicated ticket portal offering preferred pricing for Hofstra students, faculty, and staff at select Islanders home games

Annual guest lectures featuring top executives from the New York Islanders and UBS Arena

Joint community and campus events, where New York Islanders mascots Sparky and Nyisles will join Hofstra’s beloved Kate and Willy to rally school spirit

“I am very excited about this partnership with the New York Islanders and UBS Arena, and the opportunities it will provide our students,” said Hofstra University President Susan Poser. “Collaborations like this prepare students for success and grow Hofstra’s network on Long Island and beyond.”

An additional element of the agreement includes full-time employees of the New York Islanders, UBS Arena, and Oak View Group (the arena’s operating partner) will be eligible for graduate-tuition reimbursement to continue their education at Hofstra.

“This partnership is a true win for the Islanders, UBS Arena, and the students of Hofstra University,” said Kelly Cheeseman, President of Business Operations for the New York Islanders and UBS Arena. “As Long Island’s hockey team in a world-class venue, we’re excited to offer unmatched, hands-on professional experiences — and to give students and faculty incredible access to the entertainment and energy of our games, including special student and faculty ticket offers. We look forward to working with Hofstra to develop the next generation of sports and entertainment leaders and to grow our fan base for years to come.”

Last year, the university launched Hofstra 100, a strategic plan outlining Hofstra’s goals for the next decade as it approaches its centennial in 2035. The partnership with the New York Islanders and UBS Arena exemplifies this vision, reinforcing the university’s commitment to student success, organizational agility, and strengthening its impact on the community.