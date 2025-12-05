BinkiBands: Wantagh-based business provides a solution for mothers, kids

A Wantagh woman turned motherhood into a new business, creating BinkiBands, the wearable, adjustable pacifier and teether designed to prevent the new product from falling out of a child’s mouth and getting dirty.

“I created a simple but game-changing solution that keeps these essentials clean, close, and secure,” Alexandra Swayne, the founder of the product, said.

Swayne, initially from Plainedge, is a mother of two who spent over a decade in the marketing industry, working for several different companies. She said she was at a crossroads when she was laid off from her job while also pregnant.

“This was honestly probably the hardest chapter of my life,” she said. “It didn’t really seem like there was a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Swayne said she struggled because she wanted to work after giving birth to her second child at a time when binkis would always fall out of her son’s mouth. She got the idea to start BinkiBands and decided to take a leap by starting her own

business.

Swayne said she reached out to manufacturers and began working toward making BinkiBands a reality.

She said she soft-launched the product on LinkedIn in November, immediately garnering interest as over 200,000 people viewed her post.

“If I were able to say that type of traction from just that post, I can continue to market it and I can only imagine what type of traffic and sales we can get,” she said.

According to the company’s website, the products are made from 100% food-grade, BPA-free silicone, hypoallergenic, skin-safe, are free from phthalates, lead, PVC, and latex and are adjustable and sensory-favorite.

Swayne said her product has an aesthetic appeal and is useful, leading her to believe it will be attractive to mothers and families.

BinkiBands can be ordered for $14.99 in five different colors.