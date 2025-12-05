Stay Warm This Winter with National Grid’s Support

National Grid is here to help you prepare for the colder months ahead by keeping your home comfortable and your energy bills affordable. Cold weather can increase energy use, so planning ahead is essential. We offer a range of solutions to make the season easier on your budget, including financial assistance, flexible payment plans, and no-cost home energy assessments.

Our dedicated Consumer Advocates are available to assist low- to moderate-income and vulnerable customers with managing energy costs. They provide personalized support, specialized payment arrangements, and guidance to programs and services both within and outside National Grid. These include our Energy Affordability Program (EAP), the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), Temporary Assistance, and National Grid’s Neighborhood Heating Fund.