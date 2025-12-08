Huzzah! 2025 Charles Dickens Festival brings crowds to Port Jefferson

Port Jefferson hosted its 29th annual Charles Dickens Festival this past weekend in the downtown area. Strolling costumed characters and carolers transformed Port Jefferson into a living Dickens stage.



From the opening Main Street parade to the closing parade and holiday tree lighting and all the events in between, the festival pays homage to Charles John Huffam Dickens (1812-1870), better known to the world as Charles Dickens, who was arguably the literary superstar of his age.

Ever the champion of the common man and the downtrodden, his inventive genius has inspired a raft of theatrical performances and a parade of films that portray the drama and redemption of life as a central theme. From A Tale of Two Cities to A Christmas Carol, Dickens managed to create some of literature’s most iconic and memorable personalities.

Presented by Northwell’s Mather Hospital, The Port Jefferson Arts Council’s popular holiday festival attracts visitors from across the country and around the globe who will gather to celebrate the beloved author and welcome in the holiday.